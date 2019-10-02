Contrasting of Bridge Bancorp Inc. (BDGE) and Its Competitors

Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.24% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp Inc. 55,024,769.99% 8.50% 0.80% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. 15.55M 28 14.83 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Bridge Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The rivals have a potential upside of 130.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bridge Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridge Bancorp Inc. 0.76% -0.92% -5.16% -4.79% -18.64% 14.59% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Bridge Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat Bridge Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.