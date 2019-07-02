Contrasting of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Since Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.71 N/A 0.53 28.14 Urban Edge Properties 19 5.00 N/A 0.94 19.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties. Urban Edge Properties is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Brandywine Realty Trust’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.08 beta. Urban Edge Properties on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Brandywine Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 1.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s consensus price target is $17.17, while its potential upside is 19.15%. Meanwhile, Urban Edge Properties’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 16.69%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Urban Edge Properties has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 88.1%. 1.2% are Brandywine Realty Trust’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Urban Edge Properties 2.62% -2.85% -10.42% -11.88% -11.15% 10.71%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.