Contrasting of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. (NYSE:TCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.77 N/A 0.53 28.14 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 30 2.21 N/A 20.71 1.46

Demonstrates Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Brandywine Realty Trust is currently more expensive than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 75.1% 14.5%

Risk & Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1.08 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s average price target is $17.17, while its potential upside is 15.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 2.8%. About 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 87.93% of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. -4.28% -7.08% -8.93% -15.1% -30.51% 6.64%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.transconrealty-invest.com.