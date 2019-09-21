Contrasting of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

We will be comparing the differences between Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.81 N/A 0.50 29.50 Ready Capital Corporation 15 3.83 N/A 2.17 7.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital Corporation. Ready Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Ready Capital Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ready Capital Corporation on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00 Ready Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential is 4.10% at a $15.5 average target price. On the other hand, Ready Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 1.10% and its average target price is $16.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Brandywine Realty Trust looks more robust than Ready Capital Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brandywine Realty Trust and Ready Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.3% of Ready Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Ready Capital Corporation 1.45% 3.29% 1.99% 0.07% -7.41% 11.14%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has stronger performance than Ready Capital Corporation

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 8 of the 11 factors Ready Capital Corporation.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.