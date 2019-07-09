Contrasting of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Both Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.81 N/A 0.53 28.14 Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.84 N/A 0.02 1300.67

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc. Global Net Lease Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Brandywine Realty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Global Net Lease Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Net Lease Inc. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.17, and a 16.72% upside potential. On the other hand, Global Net Lease Inc.’s potential upside is 18.93% and its average target price is $24. The information presented earlier suggests that Global Net Lease Inc. looks more robust than Brandywine Realty Trust as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brandywine Realty Trust and Global Net Lease Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.9% and 60.3% respectively. About 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.14% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has stronger performance than Global Net Lease Inc.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.