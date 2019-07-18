Contrasting of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.73 N/A 0.53 28.14 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.57 N/A 2.56 13.97

In table 1 we can see Brandywine Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brandywine Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 5.3% 2.4% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust’s 1.08 beta indicates that its volatility is 8.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Brandywine Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brandywine Realty Trust’s upside potential is 18.74% at a $17.17 average price target. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a -5.40% potential downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Brandywine Realty Trust is looking more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.9% and 62.4%. About 1.2% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust 0.13% -5.36% -5% 4.17% -7.12% 16.55% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust was more bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.