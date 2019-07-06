Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 66.75 N/A -1.80 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 114.29% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.