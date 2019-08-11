Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 19.59 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 154.24% at a $9 average target price. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.5, with potential upside of 757.74%. Based on the data given earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.