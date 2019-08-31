Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.60% -115.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average price target of $9, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 142.59%. The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%. With higher possible upside potential for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals beat Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.