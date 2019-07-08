Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. In other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc. has beta of 2.73 which is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 114.29%. Competitively the average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, which is potential 92.15% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 0% respectively. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.