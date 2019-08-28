Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 144.57% at a $9 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 13.19%. The results provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.