Contrasting of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.71 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and its Quick Ratio is 23.4. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 147.25% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $9. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 226.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 69.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.