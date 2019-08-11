Contrasting of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|15
|13.01
|N/A
|1.33
|12.02
|Talos Energy Inc.
|24
|1.09
|N/A
|10.90
|1.89
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BP Midstream Partners LP. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. BP Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Talos Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has BP Midstream Partners LP and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|85.7%
|21.7%
|Talos Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|16.4%
|5.6%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and Talos Energy Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Talos Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$17 is BP Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 14.32%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both BP Midstream Partners LP and Talos Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|-0.19%
|5.46%
|12.66%
|-2.02%
|-23.17%
|3.09%
|Talos Energy Inc.
|-8.94%
|-19.04%
|-29.98%
|5.59%
|-44.24%
|26.1%
For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Talos Energy Inc.
Summary
BP Midstream Partners LP beats Talos Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
