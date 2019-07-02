Contrasting of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

This is a contrast between BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.25 N/A 1.27 11.64 New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.66 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates BP Midstream Partners LP and New Concept Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP are 13.5 and 13.5. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc. has 30 and 30 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BP Midstream Partners LP and New Concept Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BP Midstream Partners LP has a 11.92% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.6% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares and 3.1% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares. BP Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP 5.2% -3.08% -8.71% -14.07% -26.8% -4.89% New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP had bearish trend while New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats on 6 of the 9 factors New Concept Energy Inc.