Contrasting of BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.01 N/A 1.33 12.02 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 7.09 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BP Midstream Partners LP and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BP Midstream Partners LP is 13.5 while its Current Ratio is 13.5. Meanwhile, Houston American Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Houston American Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

BP Midstream Partners LP and Houston American Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.32% for BP Midstream Partners LP with average target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.