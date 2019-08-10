Contrasting of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) and Its Rivals

As Communication Equipment company, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Boxlight Corporation has 45.72% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Boxlight Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.50% -46.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Boxlight Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boxlight Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.32 2.57 2.73

As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boxlight Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Boxlight Corporation’s competitors have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxlight Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Dividends

Boxlight Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boxlight Corporation’s competitors beat Boxlight Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.