Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.20 N/A -0.95 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.04 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Box Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, SVMK Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. SVMK Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and SVMK Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Box Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 23.03%. Meanwhile, SVMK Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 31.42%. Based on the data given earlier, SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 77% of SVMK Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while SVMK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.