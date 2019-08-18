Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

As Application Software businesses, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 19 3.10 N/A -0.95 0.00 RealPage Inc. 61 6.27 N/A 0.37 167.96

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Box Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Box Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.35 beta. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Box Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Box Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.57, and a 76.55% upside potential. On the other hand, RealPage Inc.’s potential upside is 10.41% and its consensus price target is $68. Based on the data shown earlier, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than RealPage Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.5% of RealPage Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while RealPage Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors RealPage Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.