Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Five9 Inc. 51 11.33 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Box Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Box Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Five9 Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. Its rival Five9 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Five9 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Box Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.90% and an $25.11 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Five9 Inc.’s consensus target price is $57, while its potential upside is 9.91%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Box Inc. seems more appealing than Five9 Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.8% of Box Inc. shares and 0% of Five9 Inc. shares. 2.8% are Box Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Five9 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42%

For the past year Box Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Five9 Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.