Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Since Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.49 N/A 0.60 4.65

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Finjan Holdings Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Finjan Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Box Inc. is $25.11, with potential upside of 44.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.8% of Box Inc. shares and 65.5% of Finjan Holdings Inc. shares. 2.8% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Finjan Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Finjan Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.