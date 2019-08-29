Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We will be comparing the differences between Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 19 3.21 N/A -0.95 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.78 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 demonstrates Box Inc. and ePlus inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Box Inc. and ePlus inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Volatility & Risk

Box Inc.’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ePlus inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Box Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Box Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.6% and 93.1% respectively. About 1.1% of Box Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while ePlus inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ePlus inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.