Contrasting of Box Inc. (BOX) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

As Application Software companies, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 10.05 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Box Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Box Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Box Inc.’s upside potential is 1.75% at a $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $60.67, which is potential 17.30% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Box Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.