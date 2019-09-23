Contrasting of Bowl America Inc. (BWL-A) and Its Peers

As Sporting Activities company, Bowl America Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bowl America Inc. has 26.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 60.94% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of Bowl America Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.76% of all Sporting Activities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bowl America Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowl America Inc. 0.00% 13.90% 11.50% Industry Average 7.75% 10.86% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Bowl America Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bowl America Inc. N/A 15 23.97 Industry Average 44.25M 570.93M 39.95

Bowl America Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bowl America Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowl America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.00 2.00

As a group, Sporting Activities companies have a potential upside of 95.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bowl America Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bowl America Inc. 3.18% 7.93% -0.38% 4.12% 2.84% -3.83% Industry Average 1.85% 25.78% 33.82% 32.02% 41.79% 41.37%

For the past year Bowl America Inc. had bearish trend while Bowl America Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bowl America Inc. are 2.5 and 2.4. Competitively, Bowl America Inc.’s competitors have 1.52 and 1.64 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bowl America Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bowl America Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Bowl America Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bowl America Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.44% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bowl America Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bowl America Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.