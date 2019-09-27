Contrasting of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (EPAY) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 42 0.44 42.74M 0.32 130.31 Aspen Technology Inc. 131 16.77 68.11M 2.78 47.50

In table 1 we can see Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aspen Technology Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is currently more expensive than Aspen Technology Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 102,888,781.90% 5% 2.7% Aspen Technology Inc. 52,059,925.09% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aspen Technology Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Aspen Technology Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively Aspen Technology Inc. has an average target price of $138.5, with potential upside of 14.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.61% and 99.92% respectively. Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Aspen Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend while Aspen Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aspen Technology Inc. beats Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.