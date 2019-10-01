Contrasting of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 42 2.18 1.39B 0.95 44.65 CHF Solutions Inc. 2 0.00 2.56M -35.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 3,291,498,934.41% 19.7% 7.9% CHF Solutions Inc. 107,499,790.04% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CHF Solutions Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, CHF Solutions Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. CHF Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 17.30% upside potential and an average price target of $47.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Scientific Corporation and CHF Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 13.5%. Boston Scientific Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation had bullish trend while CHF Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats CHF Solutions Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.