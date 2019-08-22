Contrasting of Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

We are comparing Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific Corporation 40 5.88 N/A 0.95 44.65 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 82.47 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 19.7% 7.9% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Scientific Corporation has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 4.9 respectively. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Boston Scientific Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Boston Scientific Corporation’s upside potential is 9.28% at a $46.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $8.5, which is potential 272.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Boston Scientific Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Boston Scientific Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.