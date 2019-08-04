Contrasting of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 132 6.97 N/A 3.20 41.60 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 17 8.07 N/A 4.37 3.89

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Boston Properties Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Boston Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than Northstar Realty Europe Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Boston Properties Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. From a competition point of view, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 3.47% for Boston Properties Inc. with average target price of $134.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Boston Properties Inc. shares and 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares. Boston Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.03% 2.98% -3.6% 1.91% 8.91% 18.13% Northstar Realty Europe Corp. 0% 3.34% -4.12% 2.78% 27.25% 16.92%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. was more bullish than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp.

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.