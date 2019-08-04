Contrasting of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) have been rivals in the REIT – Office for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Properties Inc.
|132
|6.97
|N/A
|3.20
|41.60
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|17
|8.07
|N/A
|4.37
|3.89
Table 1 demonstrates Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northstar Realty Europe Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Boston Properties Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Boston Properties Inc. is currently more expensive than Northstar Realty Europe Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Boston Properties Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. From a competition point of view, Northstar Realty Europe Corp. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Boston Properties Inc. and Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 3.47% for Boston Properties Inc. with average target price of $134.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 99.4% of Boston Properties Inc. shares and 77.7% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp. shares. Boston Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Northstar Realty Europe Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Properties Inc.
|2.03%
|2.98%
|-3.6%
|1.91%
|8.91%
|18.13%
|Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
|0%
|3.34%
|-4.12%
|2.78%
|27.25%
|16.92%
For the past year Boston Properties Inc. was more bullish than Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Northstar Realty Europe Corp.
Northstar Realty Europe Corp. operates as a commercial real estate investment trust. It acquires and manages prime office properties located in principal cities of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is based in New York, New York.
