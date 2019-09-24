Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|23
|13.58
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|101.84
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|-3.5%
|-3.2%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Boston Omaha Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 47.1% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.37%
|-6.99%
|-13.21%
|-15.84%
|4.81%
|-9.62%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.87%
|2.64%
|2.84%
|3.86%
|0%
|4.27%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Nebula Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
