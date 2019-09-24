Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.58 N/A -0.51 0.00 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boston Omaha Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Boston Omaha Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 47.1% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Nebula Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Boston Omaha Corporation.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.