Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Boston Omaha Corporation has 16.78% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boston Omaha Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Boston Omaha Corporation and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boston Omaha Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.44

The competitors have a potential upside of -47.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boston Omaha Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors have 3.77 and 3.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors.

Dividends

Boston Omaha Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.