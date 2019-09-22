Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Since Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 23 13.95 N/A -0.51 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boston Omaha Corporation and Collier Creek Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -3.2% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.7% of Boston Omaha Corporation shares and 0% of Collier Creek Holdings shares. Insiders owned roughly 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.37% -6.99% -13.21% -15.84% 4.81% -9.62% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bearish trend while Collier Creek Holdings had bullish trend.

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 4 of the 7 factors Boston Omaha Corporation.