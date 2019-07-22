Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 19.54 N/A -0.47 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 3.7% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bullish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.