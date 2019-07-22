Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|19.54
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boston Omaha Corporation are 7.5 and 7.5. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boston Omaha Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boston Omaha Corporation and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 3.7% respectively. 16.78% are Boston Omaha Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 19.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation had bullish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
