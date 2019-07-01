Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|25
|19.37
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Boston Omaha Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 1.85%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Omaha Corporation
|-6.92%
|0.24%
|4.3%
|-7.89%
|0.12%
|6.84%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Boston Omaha Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
