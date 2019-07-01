Contrasting of Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

This is a contrast between Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha Corporation 25 19.37 N/A -0.47 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 8 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Boston Omaha Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boston Omaha Corporation and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.2% and 1.85%. About 16.78% of Boston Omaha Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Omaha Corporation -6.92% 0.24% 4.3% -7.89% 0.12% 6.84% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14%

For the past year Boston Omaha Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boston Omaha Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.