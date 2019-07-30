Contrasting of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) and Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) are two firms in the Auto Parts that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner Inc. 40 0.79 N/A 4.19 8.82 Veoneer Inc. 23 0.99 N/A -4.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights BorgWarner Inc. and Veoneer Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner Inc. 0.00% 21% 8.7% Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BorgWarner Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Veoneer Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Veoneer Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BorgWarner Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BorgWarner Inc. and Veoneer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BorgWarner Inc. has a consensus price target of $46.5, and a 19.69% upside potential. Competitively Veoneer Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, with potential upside of 53.51%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veoneer Inc. is looking more favorable than BorgWarner Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.1% of BorgWarner Inc. shares and 65.1% of Veoneer Inc. shares. BorgWarner Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Veoneer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BorgWarner Inc. -6.09% -15.7% -8.4% -4.64% -27.44% 6.48% Veoneer Inc. -5.6% -28.9% -27.76% -41.67% 0% -15.66%

For the past year BorgWarner Inc. had bullish trend while Veoneer Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BorgWarner Inc. beats Veoneer Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles. It also provides emissions systems, including electric air pumps and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) modules, EGR coolers, EGR tubes, and EGR valves; thermal systems products comprising viscous fan drives, polymer fans, and coolant pumps; and glow plugs, diesel cold start systems, and other gasoline ignition technologies. The Drivetrain segment develops and manufactures friction and mechanical products, including dual and friction clutch modules, friction and steel plates, transmission bands, torque converter clutches, one-way clutches, and torsional vibration dampers. This segment also offers control products comprising electro-hydraulic solenoids, transmission solenoid modules, and dual clutch control modules; torque management products, such as rear-wheel drive/all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case systems, front wheel drive-AWD coupling systems, and cross-axle coupling systems; and starter motors, alternators, and hybrid electric motors. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles consisting of passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, such as medium-duty and heavy duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, including agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. BorgWarner Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.