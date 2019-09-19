Contrasting of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking Holdings Inc. 1,842 5.93 N/A 86.45 21.82 AMREP Corporation 6 3.56 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AMREP Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Booking Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Booking Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AMREP Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Booking Holdings Inc. and AMREP Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking Holdings Inc. 0.00% 46% 17.5% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Booking Holdings Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. AMREP Corporation’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.19 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Booking Holdings Inc. and AMREP Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking Holdings Inc. 0 4 5 2.56 AMREP Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Booking Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.89% and an $2076.67 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.3% of Booking Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Booking Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AMREP Corporation has 11% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Booking Holdings Inc. -1.7% -0.62% 3.12% 3.73% -7.06% 9.53% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Booking Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AMREP Corporation.

Summary

Booking Holdings Inc. beats AMREP Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. The company also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to consumers and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in approximately 220 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as The Priceline Group Inc. and changed its name to Booking Holdings Inc. in February 2018. Booking Holdings Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.