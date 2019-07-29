Contrasting of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). The two are both Scientific & Technical Instruments companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.20 N/A -0.16 0.00 Garmin Ltd. 79 4.37 N/A 3.71 21.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Garmin Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Garmin Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4% Garmin Ltd. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bonso Electronics International Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Garmin Ltd. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Garmin Ltd. are 4 and 3.1 respectively. Garmin Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Garmin Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Garmin Ltd. 1 2 0 2.67

Competitively Garmin Ltd. has a consensus price target of $75.75, with potential downside of -3.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bonso Electronics International Inc. and Garmin Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.2% and 44.9%. Insiders owned 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares. Comparatively, Garmin Ltd. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonso Electronics International Inc. -4.87% -11.39% 4.53% -7.3% -20.13% 26.37% Garmin Ltd. 0.44% -10.86% 10.69% 19.54% 33.07% 24.81%

For the past year Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Garmin Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Garmin Ltd. beats Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.

Garmin Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment solutions; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names. The Aviation segment provides navigation, communication, flight control, hazard avoidance, weather radar, radar altimeter, datalink weather, in-cockpit and cloud connectivity, automated logbook, voice and touch control, and other products and services; wearables, portables, and apps; and traffic collision avoidance, and terrain awareness and warning systems. It also offers controller-pilot data link, a suite of automatic dependent surveillance broadcast solutions. The Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, fish finders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing products, and entertainment products. The Outdoor segment offers outdoor handhelds, wearable devices, golf devices, and dog tracking and training/pet obedience devices. The Fitness segment provides running/multi-sport watches, cycling computers, cycling power meters, cycling safety and awareness products, and activity tracking devices, as well as Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are Web and mobile platforms for users to track and analyze their fitness and wellness data. The company sells its global positioning system receivers and accessories to retail outlets; and aviation products to aviation dealers and aircraft manufacturers through a network of independent dealers and distributors. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.