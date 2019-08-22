Contrasting of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.51 N/A 7.14 3.06 SM Energy Company 14 0.74 N/A 0.09 107.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than SM Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, SM Energy Company is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and SM Energy Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

The consensus price target of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 52.77%. SM Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus price target and a 48.66% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than SM Energy Company, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% are Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats SM Energy Company on 11 of the 12 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.