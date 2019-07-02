Contrasting of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.50 N/A 8.15 3.02 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 61 2.06 N/A 5.27 10.29

Table 1 demonstrates Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 68.43%. On the other hand, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s potential upside is 39.61% and its average price target is $69.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. looks more robust than Occidental Petroleum Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87% respectively. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -9.9% -14.38% -17.62% -26.24% -36.09% -11.62%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.