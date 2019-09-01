Contrasting of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

We are comparing Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.53 N/A 7.14 3.06 Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.88 N/A 1.16 23.28

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Devon Energy Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Devon Energy Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 55.14% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 63.71% and its consensus price target is $36. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Devon Energy Corporation is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and Devon Energy Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.1%. Insiders held 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. was less bullish than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.