Contrasting of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.57 N/A 8.15 3.02 California Resources Corporation 21 0.21 N/A 5.24 3.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than California Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.47 beta indicates that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. California Resources Corporation’s 4.6 beta is the reason why it is 360.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a 61.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation’s average price target is $26.33, while its potential upside is 87.14%. Based on the data given earlier, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares and 77.3% of California Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are California Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06% California Resources Corporation -1.13% -26.89% 3.17% -27.2% -43.35% 18.25%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has stronger performance than California Resources Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats California Resources Corporation.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.