Contrasting of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.48 N/A 7.14 3.06 California Resources Corporation 21 0.18 N/A 5.24 2.92

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation. California Resources Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of California Resources Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 14.6% California Resources Corporation 0.00% -44.3% 3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. In other hand, California Resources Corporation has beta of 4.4 which is 340.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, California Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than California Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. and California Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 California Resources Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

The upside potential is 70.57% for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. with consensus target price of $35. Competitively the consensus target price of California Resources Corporation is $26.33, which is potential 131.57% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, California Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares and 66.4% of California Resources Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of California Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. -6.36% 4.91% -9.24% -7.35% -42.59% 5.47% California Resources Corporation -0.91% -22.28% -21.73% -25.68% -57.8% -10.15%

For the past year Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. had bullish trend while California Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors California Resources Corporation.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in approximately 2.3 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also gathers, processes, and markets oil and gas products to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. In addition, it generates and sells electricity to the grid and other customers. California Resources Corporation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.