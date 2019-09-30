Contrasting of Boise Cascade Company (BCC) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Lumber Wood Production. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade Company 31 2.23 38.46M -0.25 0.00 Weyerhaeuser Company 26 10.15 742.45M 0.24 105.00

Table 1 demonstrates Boise Cascade Company and Weyerhaeuser Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade Company 124,951,267.06% -0.7% -0.3% Weyerhaeuser Company 2,803,814,199.40% 8.3% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.1 shows that Boise Cascade Company is 110.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Weyerhaeuser Company on the other hand, has 1.67 beta which makes it 67.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boise Cascade Company are 2.5 and 1.1. Competitively, Weyerhaeuser Company has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boise Cascade Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weyerhaeuser Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Boise Cascade Company and Weyerhaeuser Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade Company 0 0 1 3.00 Weyerhaeuser Company 0 0 0 0.00

Boise Cascade Company has a consensus target price of $34, and a 4.39% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boise Cascade Company and Weyerhaeuser Company are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 79.3% respectively. About 2.1% of Boise Cascade Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boise Cascade Company 1.12% -5.76% -2.6% 0.45% -35.63% 13.21% Weyerhaeuser Company -0.51% -3.75% -4.62% -3.05% -25.53% 16.24%

For the past year Boise Cascade Company has weaker performance than Weyerhaeuser Company

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Weyerhaeuser Company beats Boise Cascade Company.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Its Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction. It sells its products to wholesalers, home improvement centers, retail lumberyards, and industrial converters. The companyÂ’s Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including engineered wood products, oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; and general line items, such as siding, metal products, insulation, roofing, and composite decking. Its products are used in the construction of new residential housing, including single-family, multi-family, and manufactured homes; the repair and remodeling of existing housing; the construction of light industrial and commercial buildings; and other industrial applications. This segment sells its products to retail lumberyards, home improvement centers, and specialty distributors. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. It primarily invests in United States. The firm operates under four business segments, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate. It owns timberlands primarily in the U.S and has long-term licenses in Canada. The firm manufactures wood and specialty cellulose fibers products, and develops real estate, primarily as a builder of single-family homes. Weyerhaeuser Co was founded in 1900 and is based in Seattle, Washington.