Contrasting of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|8
|14.01
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.
