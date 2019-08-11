Contrasting of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (DMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 8 14.01 N/A 0.43 21.57 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 27.29% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats The Carlyle Group L.P.