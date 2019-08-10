Contrasting of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DMB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 26 2.76 N/A 2.55 11.62

In table 1 we can see BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -9.91% and its average price target is $25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.35% of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.