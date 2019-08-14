Contrasting of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Both Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 528.63 N/A -6.08 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 424.83 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.52 beta. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 27.9 and has 27.9 Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 36.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Prothena Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 92.7%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Competitively, held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Prothena Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.