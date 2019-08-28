Contrasting of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 479.07 N/A -6.08 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.87 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Orgenesis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Risk and Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 1.52 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Orgenesis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s upside potential is 50.22% at a $116.75 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.