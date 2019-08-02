Contrasting of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 83 558.77 N/A -6.08 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 21.06 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blueprint Medicines Corporation and MediWound Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.52 beta. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.5 beta which makes it 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation. Its rival MediWound Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.8 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 28.10%. MediWound Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $11.67 average price target and a 350.58% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MediWound Ltd. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares and 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.