Contrasting of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 81 111.18 N/A -5.39 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$116.75 is Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.81%. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $128, while its potential upside is 45.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Blueprint Medicines Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.