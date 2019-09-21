Contrasting of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Since Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueprint Medicines Corporation 85 498.68 N/A -6.08 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s current beta is 1.52 and it happens to be 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 36.46% upside potential and an average price target of $110.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Blueprint Medicines Corporation has stronger performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.