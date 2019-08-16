Contrasting of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEPP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 5 0.52 N/A -1.62 0.00 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.73 N/A 0.97 4.68

Demonstrates Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.32% and 98.5%. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.11% 6.86% -1.45% -7.47% -14.84% 0% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

Summary

Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. beats Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.