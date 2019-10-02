Contrasting of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 2,584,297,317.25% -16.80% -18.90% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 31.50M 1 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.00 2.57

The potential upside of the peers is 28.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1.5% 16.38% 10.66% -39.46% -52.63% 17.39% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.85 shows that Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.